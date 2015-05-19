* Germany hosts G7 summit on June 7-8
BERLIN, May 19 Germany's clean energy drive
earned it a reputation as a green leader but a domestic row over
coal has highlighted the challenge of balancing economic and
environmental demands and threatens its ability to lead by
example.
Angela Merkel, once dubbed the "climate chancellor", hopes
to encourage the Group of Seven industrial nations to commit to
tough goals to cut greenhouse gases at a June 7-8 summit in
Bavaria before a larger year-end United Nations climate meeting
in Paris.
In charge of Europe's largest economy but also its biggest
emitter of CO2, she wants to promote the 'Energiewende', a
policy that backs cleaner energy and a move away from fossil
fuels and nuclear power.
But stalled projects, including her government's attempt to
impose penalties on old, highly polluting coal plants, have put
Germany's 2020 goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 40
percent compared to 1990 at risk.
"Germany cannot get around the truth that in order not to
fail its climate commitments it has to reduce its emissions from
its enormous fleet of lignite coal technology," said Kumi
Naidoo, executive director of Greenpeace International.
Aware it was on course to miss the 2020 target, the
government approved a climate package last December to put it
back on track. This included plans to force coal operators to
slash their emissions by at least 22 million tonnes by 2020,
equivalent to shutting about eight coal plants.
But a coal levy aimed at achieving those cuts, proposed by
Sigmar Gabriel, economy minister and leader of Merkel's junior
coalition partner, the Social Democrats (SPD), led to protests
by coal miners last month and a backlash from the industry.
Union IG BCE says it could put up to 100,000 jobs at risk
while Germany's second biggest utility RWE said the
levy would mean immediate closure for the majority of its
lignite mines and lignite-fired power stations.
Bowing to those industry concerns, the economy ministry is
now proposing softening the CO2 emissions cuts for coal-fired
power plants to 16 million tonnes, according to a ministry
document seen by Reuters.
A final decision has been delayed until the summer, and
risks undermining Merkel's efforts to convince others that it is
possible to cut CO2 emissions and grow the economy.
Only a third of experts from 35 countries surveyed by the
World Energy Council believe the 'Energiewende' could serve as a
blueprint for the world. In addition, three-quarters think the
transition away from nuclear and fossil fuels will weaken
Germany's economy in the short-term.
Germany generated more than a quarter of its electricity
from renewable sources - such as wind and solar power - last
year. But at the same time the phase-out of nuclear power has
increased its reliance on brown coal, the dirtiest of all energy
sources, which is cheaper than low-emission gas-powered plants.
Its brown coal addiction meant CO2 emissions actually rose
slightly in 2012 and 2013 and Germany still emits more CO2 per
capita than the European Union average.
"If Merkel and Gabriel aren't able to repair the market,
reduce the share of coal and therefore emissions, the
credibility for other nations to be convinced to go for stronger
climate targets will be very low," said Claudia Kemfert, energy
economist at the DIW in Berlin.
CAR CHANCELLOR
Merkel, who has made climate a key issue of her G7
presidency this year, has remained conspicuously silent in the
coal debate so far, leaving the SPD, who hold both the energy
and environment portfolios, to deal with the opposition.
A scientist by training, she reversed course on nuclear
power after the 2011 Fukushima disaster in Japan. As environment
minister in the mid-1990s, she pushed for a precursor to the
Kyoto Protocol on cutting CO2 emissions.
A decade later, she used her clout as leader of Europe's
largest economy to seal a 2007 European Union commitment on
reducing greenhouse gases and boosting energy efficiency and
renewables.
Then, at her last outing as host to the world's leading
industrial nations, in 2007, Merkel convinced former U.S.
President George W. Bush to make a firm pledge to tackle climate
change.
But when the financial crisis struck in 2008, she
prioritised the economy. Some climate activists in Berlin and
Brussels called Merkel the 'car chancellor' after she lobbied to
scrap an EU cap on car emissions over fears it could hit jobs at
big German automakers.
The latest row over coal again underscores the dilemma of
whether to stick to climate commitments while safeguarding the
energy supply and protecting industry.
"The economy ministry's proposals are eroding fair
competition in Europe's electricity market at the expense of
German coal-powered stations," said Eric Schweitzer, president
of Germany's DIHK Chambers of Commerce.
"The inevitable increase in electricity prices will place an
additional burden on the German economy and stunt the
competitiveness of many companies."
Nevertheless, the green lobby is hoping that Merkel will
push for a pledge to phase out fossil fuels by the middle of
this century ahead of the Paris meeting, which aims to agree on
a successor to the Kyoto Protocol.
"Like it or not, if we were to single out one leader in the
world we have the greatest hope in, it would be Chancellor
Merkel," said Greenpeace's Naidoo.
