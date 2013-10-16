* Degree of backloading for CO2 emissions needed - Merkel
* She says rise in prices would help modern gas-fired plants
against coal
(Adds quotes, detail, market reaction)
By Andreas Rinke
HANOVER, Germany, Oct 16 German Chancellor
Angela Merkel voiced support on Wednesday for EU plans to prop
up carbon prices by temporarily removing some of the surplus
allowances weighing on the bloc's emissions trading market that
is meant to fight climate change.
German support for the plan to withdraw 900 million permits,
a process known as backloading, is needed for a law to pass.
The proposal has been stalled for months as Berlin withheld
its backing due to differences within Merkel's outgoing
centre-right government.
Although there is added uncertainty over German policy as
Merkel tries to form a new coalition following last month's
election, the carbon and power markets both rose in expectation
that Merkel's stance made backloading more likely.
"We need a degree of backloading of CO2 emissions so that
the certificate price can reach a reasonable level again,"
Merkel told a union event in the city of Hanover.
She said a rise in certificate prices would help modern,
flexible gas-fired power stations which were now struggling to
compete with coal-fired plants, which emit many more carbon
emissions, because carbon permit prices were now so low.
The EU benchmark carbon price was up nearly 8
percent at 5.35 euros a tonne at 1301 GMT, after Merkel spoke.
Merkel's comments and the resulting rise in carbon prices,
which raises electricity generation costs, affected the German
wholesale power market, where contracts for baseload (24 hours)
delivery in 2014 rose around two percent to 38.10 euros per
megawatt hour.
The European Commission plan to withdraw carbon permits from
its Emissions Trading System (ETS) is aimed at lifting prices
depressed by over-supply and an economic downturn.
Lithuania, which holds the EU presidency, said on Monday it
was confident the plan would proceed soon after "optimistic
signals" from members states at a ministerial meeting.
German environment minister Peter Altmaier said there that
Germany was finalising its position on backloading, implying the
government could adopt a formal view before it leaves office.
Altmaier, a member of Merkel's conservatives, has long
voiced support for the proposals but Germany's economy minister,
a member of Merkel's junior coalition partner which was voted
out of parliament in the September election, had opposed them.
The two ministers were jointly responsible for energy policy
and the departure of the pro-business Free Democrats (FPD) is
likely to make it easier for Merkel to support backloading.
CO2 REDUCTIONS?
In Hanover, Merkel also said Europe needed a carbon dioxide
(CO2) reduction goal for 2030.
"Without such a European goal there will be no investment in
power stations in the future because nobody will know exactly
how it will develop," Merkel said.
EU regulators are considering doubling the bloc's target to
cut greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and setting a tougher
binding goal for renewable energy use, EU sources said in
September.
The Commission, the EU executive, outlined new targets
earlier this year but has yet to make a firm legislative
proposal.
Merkel reiterated that amending Germany's renewable energy
law, aimed at boosting green power, will be a priority for a
third term but that German industry had to be protected.
"We need clean, safe but also affordable energy. We want to
expand renewable energy but it must happen in such a way as not
to put at risk Germany's industrial position."
Because the incentives for green power have become so
popular, the cost of a surcharge added to consumers' power bills
to finance them has risen sharply, pushing up
bills for households and consumers.
Merkel faces a delicate balancing act to reduce incentives
for green energy sufficiently to lower electricity costs while
keeping up the renewables boom in Europe's biggest economy.
Merkel is in exploratory talks with the centre-left Social
Democrats (SPD) about forming a government but any coalition
deal could take weeks and Merkel's energy shift to renewables
and away from nuclear energy will be high on the agenda.
Merkel said the government would have to look at which
energy intensive companies need exemptions from the surcharge to
remain internationally competitive.
She said Germany would have a "real problem" if the European
Union launched a case against exemptions from the surcharge,
arguing it amounted to state aid.
(Additional reporting by Stephen Brown and Nina Chestney and
Henning Gloystein in London; Writing by Madeline Chambers;
Editing by Anthony Barker)