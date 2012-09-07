* Bavarian Conservatives tougher on Greece than Merkel
* 2013 Bavaria state election could up anti-Greek rhetoric
* Merkel keen to present united front at crunch time for
euro
By Alexandra Hudson
ABENSBERG, Germany, Sept 7 With three hours of
drinking behind them when Angela Merkel entered the sweltering
beer tent, the 3,000 Bavarians crammed around long wooden tables
gave the German chancellor a warm and rowdy welcome.
After taking the politician's obligatory swig, Merkel
launched into her address, extolling traditional values close to
Bavarian hearts and praising the predominantly Catholic state's
exemplary "laptop and lederhosen" economy.
Yet despite the cheers and festive atmosphere, the annual
Gillamoos folk festival north of Munich is alien territory for
Merkel, a protestant who grew up in the former communist East,
and Bavarians have become a nagging thorn in her side.
The Christian Social Union (CSU), Bavarian sister party to
her Christian Democrats (CDU), has been ratcheting up its
rhetoric on the euro zone crisis ahead of a state election next
year and making life more difficult for the chancellor.
While she is trying to convince Germans to accept "more
Europe", leading CSU officials are sending a very different
message.
Some have suggested they want Greece ejected from the euro
zone. Party general secretary Alexander Dobrindt, who escorted
Merkel into the tent, has said he expects the Greeks to leave by
2013.
The CSU's tough line threatens to deepen public opposition
to further rescue measures and embolden eurosceptics in her own
party, exposing Merkel's centre-right coalition as fractured and
unruly at a time when unity and clear messages to financial
markets are desperately needed.
"We should of course show solidarity. But I also think that
many people's patience is wearing thin over Greece," said
Christian Schweiger, a 36-year-old tax advisor, as he emerged
from the tent. "'What is the price of this solidarity?', many
are thinking."
GREEK THREAT
The central Bavarian region exudes stability and affluence.
Hops grow in the fields, village road signs announce the time of
Catholic mass, gleaming German cars stand in the driveways, and
many have covered their roofs and garages with solar panels, to
take advantage of once-generous subsidies.
But it was not always so. After World War Two Bavaria's
cities and its agricultural industry lay in ruins, and millions
of Germans expelled from former German lands to the east poured
into the state.
Finding itself in the American sector of a divided Germany,
Bavaria received development aid and quickly picked itself up,
becoming a centre for manufacturing, research and development.
Bavarians consider themselves committed Europeans and
readily admit they owe much of their success to trade with
European partners. But the state, which is fiercely proud of its
balanced budget, views profligacy, whether in Greece or fellow
German states, as deeply reprehensible.
In introducing the chancellor, local CSU politician Martin
Neumeyer urges her not to let France's new Socialist president
Francois Hollande dilute her austerity message.
"Greece is the locals' number one fear," he says later. "We
are nestled between the Audi and BMW car plants here, and people
feel pretty secure about the local economy. We are doing well,
but people are also nervous about the threat of inflation and
the euro losing value."
Merkel has criticised statements by CSU leaders and insisted
she wants Greece to remain in the euro zone.
The differences in tone have been so pronounced that the
first thing she does when taking her place on the stage, near
the brass band, is try to reassure her audience, decked out in
lederhosen and dirndl dresses and munching on pretzels and
sausage, that both parties think the same.
"We are two parties. We are good sisters. Sometimes we have
differences of opinion, but we are always on the same path, and
when it really counts, we hold together," she tells the
audience.
Merkel's pledge not to allow the European Union to become a
"union of debt" draws enthusiastic applause. Her appeal to show
solidarity and remember Germany's own tough times, markedly
less.
LOCAL POLITICS
Privately grass-roots CSU members admit the more aggressive
statements on Greece are in part designed to attract votes in
the state election.
Once the monopoly party, as synonymous with Bavaria as brass
bands and beer, the CSU has seen its support slide. In 2008 for
the first time in more than 40 years it found itself having to
enter a coalition with the liberal Free Democrats.
Merkel needs the CSU to do well. Together they form a
Conservative block in the national parliament, and have joined
forces in every legislature since 1949. The CSU's 44 Bundestag
seats are crucial to the ruling coalition's majority, which is
dominated by the CDU's 193.
As sister parties they represent the same political turf,
but needn't always speak with the same voice. Sometimes the CSU
can afford to say what the CDU daren't.
"The CSU is very nervous about next year's election, much
more so than the CDU. They worry about holding power in Bavaria,
and that is why they are spreading messages they don't stand
behind," said Hubert Aiwanger, leader of the Free Voters party.
His party won 10 percent of the vote in Bavaria in 2008 and
is targeting 15 percent in 2013.
It will also mount a national campaign for the federal
election. Aiwanger opposes bank bail-outs and would like to see
Greece and other countries reintroduce national currencies if
they cannot meet euro zone rules. This has put added pressure on
the CSU to take a hard line.
Still, with the exception of high-profile eurosceptic rebels
such as Peter Gauweiler, the CSU has supported Merkel's euro
policy in parliamentary votes in Berlin.
Dobrindt, mingling with the revellers, says the CSU and CDU
have a common position, but insists the alternatives for Greece
must be voiced.
"I've made clear that I hope Greece is successful, but we
have to think about and name the options if they are not."