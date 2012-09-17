* Merkel says "unlikely" Jan 1 deadline will be met
* No ESM aid to banks before bank supervisor in place
* ECB bond buys justified, politicians should not question
By Noah Barkin and Stephen Brown
BERLIN, Sept 17 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
warned on Monday against rushing to create a new pan-European
bank supervisor under the roof of the ECB, saying it was more
important to put a credible watchdog in place than to meet
Europe's self-imposed January deadline.
Speaking at her traditional summer news conference in
Berlin, delayed this year to allow the Constitutional Court to
rule first on Europe's new rescue fund, Merkel also voiced
support for European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi's
decision to buy the bonds of stricken euro states.
Draghi's move, the Karlsruhe court ruling in favour of the
bailout fund and a strong showing by pro-euro parties in a Dutch
election last week have combined to cheer markets, pushing the
euro to a four-month peak against the dollar.
Merkel appeared calm and confident during the
hour-and-a-half briefing, at which German and international
journalists lobbed questions at her about the euro crisis, her
re-election hopes, Muslim protests, Iran, Syria and energy
policy.
The 58-year-old German leader offered a robust defence of
her Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, who at a meeting with
his European counterparts in Cyprus over the weekend played down
expectations that a new bank supervisory body would be up and
running by the start of 2013.
"It is not a matter of coming up with something as soon as
possible which will also end up not working, but of winning back
credibility," Merkel told reporters.
She said it was "pretty unlikely" that the body would be
operational by January 1, saying it was better to go "a bit
slower" to ensure a regulator of high quality.
Merkel also dismissed the notion that struggling banks might
be able to tap the euro zone's new rescue fund, the European
Stability Mechanism (ESM), for direct aid before the new
supervisor was up and running.
The creation of a pan-European banks watchdog needs to be
approved by the EU's 27 member states. It aims to break the link
between struggling banks and indebted governments, an
interdependence that has exacerbated the three-year-old euro
crisis, hitting Spain and Ireland particularly hard.
Although Germany was a driving force behind the idea at an
EU summit last June, it has warned since then about
overburdening the ECB with new tasks too soon.
For example, Berlin is resisting plans by the European
Commission to give the ECB responsibility for monitoring all
6,000 banks in the bloc, in part because it wants to retain
primary oversight for German regional and cooperative banks.
ECB JUSTIFIED
Merkel also touched on criticisms of Draghi's bond-buying
programme by Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann, saying her
former economic adviser had a right to express his opinions on
crisis strategy.
Finance Minister Schaeuble, in what was seen as a direct dig
at Weidmann, told a German newspaper at the weekend that the
public debate over the bond-buying plan risked damaging
confidence in the ECB.
Merkel has had to walk a fine line, simultaneously defending
Weidmann, whose criticisms are shared by many Germans, and
supporting Draghi's policies, which have calmed markets and
boosted confidence that the crisis can be resolved.
She told the news conference on Monday that she had no
reason to believe the ECB was violating its mandate by buying
bonds, a step Weidmann has said breaks a taboo on state
financing.
"If the ECB determines that monetary transmission has become
difficult, then it must take measures to ensure price stability
- it is not up to us to set it limits," Merkel said.
"The German government has made clear it believes that
monetary stability issues justify the ECB's latest decisions."
Merkel dismissed suggestions from the leader of her Bavarian
sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), that a 190
billion euro cap on Germany's contribution to the ESM should
also apply to its share of ECB bond buys. The chancellor said
there was no link between the two.