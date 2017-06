German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a debate in the Bundestag, the lower house of parliament, about the European Fiscal Compact in Berlin March 29, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/Files

BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said it would be best for Greece to remain in the euro zone, and that European leaders must do everything possible to help the country back to economic growth.

European solidarity with Greece would cease if Greece decided to renege on the terms of its agreements, she said, adding: "I don't expect this to happen".

(Reporting by Gernot Heller)