BERLIN Dec 18 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
said in a speech in parliament on Wednesday that the euro zone
crisis had not yet been overcome but that first signs of success
were evident, especially in countries like Ireland and Spain.
Speaking a day after being sworn in for her third term,
Merkel also called for European member states to commmit to
binding economic reform contracts, saying the founding flaws of
the single currency union needed to be addressed urgently.
"Clearly the euro zone debt crisis is not yet overcome. One
cannot emphasise this often enough. But we are seeing first
successes and we are convinced it can be overcome permanently,"
she said in the Bundestag chamber.
Merkel said she did not believe the necessary changes to
European structures could be implemented without changes to the
EU treaty.
