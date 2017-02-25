STRALSUND, Germany Feb 25 German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said on Saturday that Germany needed to fulfill
its commitment to boost defence spending to meet NATO's target
of 2 percent of gross domestic product.
"Obligations have to be fulfilled and others in the world
will demand that of us, and I think they're right that Germany
must fulfill its obligations too," she said at an election
campaign event in her constituency of Stralsund in northeastern
Germany.
Germany has come under increased pressure since the election
of U.S. President Donald Trump to meet NATO's defence spending
target, which was agreed by all members of the 28-nation
alliance in 2014.
(Reporting by Reuters TV; Writing by Michelle Martin; Editing
by Hugh Lawson)