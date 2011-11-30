MESEBERG, Germany Nov 30 German
Chancellor Angela Merkel urged European leaders to make swift
decisions on stabilising the euro zone in order to calm markets.
"I believe we are in a difficult situation and we need
political courage to grow closer together in the euro zone," she
said late on Wednesday, before a meeting with Norway's Prime
Minister Jens Stoltenberg.
"This is why we want limited treaty changes... only for
members of the euro zone, so we can win back market trust," she
said.
Germany would act with determination to bring stability back
to the euro zone, she said.
Latest decisions on strengthening the Euro zone bail out
fund were important she said, and she hoped for swift decisions
on recapitalising Europe's banks.