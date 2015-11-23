* Deputy FinMin Spahn: "We can't hold out many more weeks"
BERLIN, Nov 23 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
faced pressure from her own conservatives on Monday to change
course on her open-door refugee policy after an affront by the
leader of her Bavarian allies drove up tensions in her ruling
coalition.
Roughly a million refugees and migrants fleeing war and
deprivation in the Middle East, Africa and Asia are expected to
arrive in Germany this year alone - the majority of those
reaching Europe - and local authorities are struggling to cope.
Horst Seehofer, the leader of the Bavarian sister party to
Merkel's conservatives, embarrassed the chancellor by openly
criticising her on Friday for failing to put a formal cap on the
number of refugees entering Germany.
Seehofer's Christian Social Union (CSU) is the Bavarian
sister party of Merkel's Christian Democratic Union (CDU).
Together they form "The Union" but on refugee policy they have
been anything but united.
Those tensions began spreading to the CDU on Monday, with
senior officials warning that the government must change tack.
"Everyone in the Union knows that we can't hold out many
more weeks if every day up to 10,000 refugees and migrants come
into the country," Jens Spahn, a member of the CDU party
executive, told the Passauer Neuen Presse newspaper.
Senior CDU member Reiner Haseloff, premier of the eastern
state of Saxony-Anhalt, joined Seehofer's call to limit numbers
of refugees, saying Berlin and the federal states should jointly
agree on a "formal cap that takes our capacity into account".
"We then have to actively communicate this number to the
refugee countries and tell them if need be: More is not
possible," Haseloff told Handelsblatt newspaper in an interview
to be published on Tuesday.
Saxony-Anhalt is among the three states holding elections in
March. Baden-Wuerttemberg and Rhineland Palatinate also vote.
The state elections could prove decisive in determining whether
Merkel runs for a fourth term in 2017 or hands the baton to
someone else after a 12-year run as chancellor.
Another senior official from the CDU said privately that if
Merkel did not manage to reduce the number of refugee arrivals
before her party's congress in early December, she could expect
a lukewarm reception.
Still, Merkel was greeted by fellow lawmakers with standing
ovations lasting several minutes at a meeting of the
conservative parliamentary group, participants said.
The refugee influx shows no immediate sign of waning. A
spokesman for Germany's federal police said almost 180,000
refugees had entered the country - Europe's biggest and most
vibrant economy - since the beginning of November.
Divisions between Merkel's conservatives and the centre-left
Social Democrats (SPD) over benefits for refugees prompted
coalition leaders to cancel a special cabinet meeting planned
for Monday at which they had hoped to agree measures to speed up
the processing of asylum seekers.
