* Merkel praised for ceasefire, experts advise caution
* German media heaps praise on tireless chancellor
* Secret to stamina is robust health, plenty of water
* Stores up sleep "like a camel"
By Stephen Brown
BERLIN, Feb 13 Kiev, Moscow, Munich, Washington,
Ottawa, Minsk and Brussels -- all in a week's work for Angela
Merkel, whose tireless efforts to broker peace in Ukraine and
keep Greece in the euro zone won praise even from the
chancellor's fiercest critics in Germany.
"I don't feel bad. And the week isn't even over. Tomorrow is
a working day," Merkel said late on Thursday after negotiating
for 16 hours to wrestle a ceasefire deal from Russia's Vladimir
Putin before flying straight to Brussels to deal with the
Greeks.
Beneath a photo of the haggard 60-year-old chancellor at the
end of the Ukraine talks, top-selling German daily Bild enthused
that in Minsk and Brussels "she did in two days what for others
is a week's work".
But Merkel herself is cautious about what had actually been
achieved and fighting erupted in Ukraine on Friday as the agreed
ceasefire approached.
Asked how Merkel manages what conservative daily Die Welt
called an "unbelievable marathon", one aide said she simply has
stamina and concentration -- and drinks lots of water.
Merkel once told a women's magazine that she stores up sleep
"like a camel".
"There's no secret. She doesn't have a fitness programme or
do yoga or anything. She just has robust health," said the aide.
"And she's able to get by without sleep."
Merkel's standing as Europe's pre-eminent stateswoman looks
unassailable, with France's Francois Hollande playing a solid
supporting role and Britain's David Cameron sidelined in the
Ukraine crisis and irrelevant, as a euro outsider, on Greece.
"Europe speaks Merkel," said Bild, barely concealing its
adulation for her efforts to convince U.S. President Barack
Obama to fend off requests to send arms to Kiev and Greece's
Alexis Tsipras not to burn bridges with Brussels.
MARATHON WOMAN
Austria's Die Presse said "nothing works in Europe without
Merkel", adding: "Who else could have got Russia's President
Vladimir Putin back to the negotiating table?"
Even the hardline German Left party's acerbic parliamentary
leader Gregor Gysi felt obliged to tip his hat to Merkel and
Hollande's efforts, saying they "deserve recognition" for the
deal in Belarus, whose president, Alexander Lukashenko, gushed
about the chancellor's "dazzling" Russian-language skills.
Merkel herself, whose down-to-earth style is popular across
the political spectrum, cautioned that the deal between Putin
and Ukraine's Petro Poroshenko offers only a "glimmer of hope".
She has kept lines open to Putin through the Ukraine crisis,
but her initial reluctance to impose sanctions vanished when it
became clear to her that he was sending weapons and troops to
the rebels.
"The praise for the chancellor's initiative with Hollande in
Moscow and Kiev is deserved but there could still be setbacks so
it would be wrong to say the problem has been solved," said one
German government source, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Foreign policy experts agreed.
"It is much too early to praise Merkel to the skies for her
peace politics initiative," said Thomas Risse at Berlin's Free
University, adding that she had no influence over whether the
ceasefire beginning on Sunday actually holds.
Her hectic schedule continues next week, with visits to Pope
Francis in the Vatican and Hollande in Paris. But Merkel
reminded reporters it was not all about geopolitics and there
were "also domestic issues to deal with. Nothing so dramatic,
but we have to deal with them too".
Back in Berlin, she has scheduled talks about tax with her
equally Stakhanovite Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble for
Saturday and aides said she will follow a local election in
Hamburg on Sunday night -- possibly after a lie-in on Sunday
morning.
(Additional reporting by Paul Taylor; Writing by Stephen Brown;
Editing by Giles Elgood)