BERLIN, June 21 A strong European economy is
good for the United States, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
Wednesday, citing the post-war Marshall Plan with which
Washington invested in Germany to stress that trade can bring "a
win-win situation".
"George C. Marshall ... was convinced that good trade and a
strong economy in Europe is good for American companies too -
and we should not forget about this," she said in a speech to
The German Marshall Fund of the United States.
"Protectionism, isolationism impedes innovation and in the
long-run this is disadvantageous for everybody especially for
those who count on isolationism even if they use different
terminology for this," Merkel added, according an official
translation into English of her remarks made in German.
