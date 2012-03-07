BERLIN, March 7 German Chancellor Angela
Merkel told lawmakers in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday that
she was concerned about a rise in Portuguese bond yields,
according to several participants.
She also acknowledged that the euro zone's two rescue funds
could run concurrently but gave no indication that their
combined lending capacity might rise above 500 billion euros,
the participants told Reuters on Wednesday.
"The risk premiums on Portuguese bonds are a worry," the
participants quoted her as telling the meeting of her
conservative bloc in parliament.
By contrast, she told the lawmakers she was encouraged by a
decline in Spanish and Italian yields to around 5 percent.
Merkel ruled out any increase in the new permanent bailout
facility, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), at the meeting
saying its planned ceiling of 500 billion euros would "not be
touched".
The participants said she declined to say whether her
government would bow to pressure from partners to allow the
combined resources of the ESM and the existing European
Financial Stability Facility (EFSF) to push above that mark.
Major economies, notably the United States and China, are
pressing Europe to boost its crisis defences as a condition for
raising the resources of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)
to combat euro zone turmoil.
Germany and its euro zone partners are due to take a
decision by the end of this month on boosting their firewall.
One solution would be to add the roughly 250 billion euros
remaining in the EFSF to the full ESM ceiling, resulting in a
combined firewall of some 750 billion euros.
But Merkel faces domestic pressure to resist this solution,
which would increase German guarantees beyond the 211 billion
euro ceiling that lawmakers have approved until now.