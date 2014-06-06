GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks climb, French yields steady as vote looms
* Euro near three-week high, French yields hit three-month low
BERLIN, June 6 German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Russian President Vladimir Putin in talks on Friday that Russia had a "great responsibility" to help bring peace to Ukraine, a German government spokeswoman said.
"In this discussion, the chancellor expressed that now, after the recognised presidential elections in Ukraine, the time must be used to bring about stabilisation, especially in eastern Ukraine," the spokeswoman said at a news conference in Berlin.
"And in this discussion she used the opportunity to remind Russia of its great responsibility in this."
Merkel met Putin in France on the margins of an event to mark the 70th anniversary of World War Two's D-Day landings. (Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michelle Martin)
* Euro near three-week high, French yields hit three-month low
MUMBAI, April 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - More than 70 environmental groups have warned the construction of power plants near the Sundarbans in Bangladesh, a mangrove forest that is home to the Bengal tiger, would damage the environment and affect the livelihoods of millions.