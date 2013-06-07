BRIEF-Nanjing Gaoke to pay cash 4 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 4 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
BERLIN, June 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Friday that interest rates will be able to rise again once the European Union has pushed through structural reforms and trust in its banks is restored.
"Then we will get an interest rate that is better for savers than the one we have today," she told a meeting of family-owned companies in Berlin.
* Says it plans to pay cash 4 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says the co proposed to pay a cash dividend of 0.8 yuan for every 10 shares as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
* Dundee Corporation reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results