ST PETERSBURG, Russia, Sept 5 Relatively loose
monetary policy must be adjusted step by step without causing
economic disruptions, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on
the sidelines of a summit of the Group of 20 nations on
Thursday.
Merkel was speaking shortly before European Central Bank
chief Mario Draghi's regular news conference. The ECB left
interest rates unchanged on Thursday, with markets watching for
signs that a euro zone recovery could affect the bank's policy.
German consumer price inflation was 1.5 percent in August,
and 1.3 percent in the euro zone as a whole, according to
preliminary figures, well below the ECB's target for price
stability of below but close to 2 percent.