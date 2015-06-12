(Adds more quotes from Merkel, comments on Greece, context)
BERLIN, June 12 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
showed her support for the euro zone's low interest rate
environment on Friday, suggesting it had supported reform
efforts in countries such as Spain and Portugal by preventing
the euro from rising too much.
German politicians rarely comment on exchange rates or
central bank policy, citing the independence of the European
Central Bank (ECB). Merkel's comments to a business conference
in Berlin sent the euro down more than half a cent to
below$1.12.
In her remarks, she said a strong euro "means that it is
more difficult for (countries such as Spain and Portugal) to
reap the benefits of reforms".
"At the very least I'd like to ask for your understanding
that central banks, like the European Central Bank, have to
think about what to do if the inflation rate is so low and to
ensure that we don't end up in a deflationary cycle," she said.
The ECB's decision this year to buy large quantities of
bonds was opposed by some in Germany, but Merkel's comments
suggested that she believes the move was justified, in part to
keep the euro from rising too much and undermining reform
efforts in other euro zone countries.
The ECB's quantitative easing has pushed down the value of
the euro against the dollar.
The currency had already been under pressure on Friday after
the International Monetary Fund pulled out of debt talks with
Greece.
Merkel said all parties involved in the Greek aid talks
needed to keep talking to resolve the country's problems.
"Where there's a will there's a way but the will has to come
from all sides so it's important that we keep speaking with each
other," she said.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin and Caroline Copley; Writing by
Erik Kirschbaum; Editing by Noah Barkin and Louise Ireland)