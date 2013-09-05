BERLIN, Sept 5 Angela Merkel's election campaign
team launched a 'Merkel app' for smartphones on Thursday that
appears to make outdoor billboard posters of the German
chancellor speak directly to voters.
Use of the cutting-edge technology appeared to be a first
for German politics, which is gearing up for an election on
Sept. 22 whose final outcome is still hard to call.
The app automatically recognizes Merkel's face through a
camera when held up to a campaign poster with her image and
begins playing a video featuring her as a pop-up talking head.
On the smartphone screen, Merkel, wearing a red suit and
smiling broadly, appears to speak out of the poster and says:
"Germany is doing well today but we cannot take this for
granted. I want us to be successful in the future together."
Merkel's campaign manager Hermann Groehe said he hoped the
new app would help mobilise more voters to support her
conservatives in what he said would be a "tight race".
Merkel's conservatives are well ahead in opinion polls but
she may lack enough support to recreate her centre-right
coalition with the pro-business Free Democrats and may end up in
a "grand coalition" with the opposition Social Democrats.
(Reporting by Sophie Duvernoy, editing by Gareth Jones and
Ralph Boulton)