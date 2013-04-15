BERLIN, April 15 Chancellor Angela Merkel will stand for a full four-year term in the September election, her spokesman said on Monday, amid German media speculation that she might step aside in 2015 midway through a third term.

"The chancellor is naturally standing for the full legislative period," her spokesman Steffen Seibert told a government news conference.

Earlier Bild newspaper published a story saying Merkel might step down in 2015 if she were to win re-election in September. The year 2015 would mark 10 years in power for Merkel and she would be 60 in 2015.

The newspaper, citing a new book by a Bild journalist, published quotes from Merkel telling sources that she considers "10 years to be the maximum time" someone should stay on as chancellor or state premier.