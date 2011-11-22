(Adds details)

BERLIN Nov 22 Changing the European treaty to pave the way for closer European integration is vital to solving the euro zone's debt crisis and to restoring confidence, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday, rebuffing renewed calls for common euro zone bonds.

In a heated search for a solution to the euro zone's debt crisis, that is now spreading to the core countries of the currency bloc, the European Commission is set to propose options for joint debt issuance in the euro zone on Wednesday.

Germany strongly opposes the idea of euro zone bonds and Merkel raised cheers speaking at a business conference when she said such collectivisation of debt was not a long-term crisis solution and that it was inappropriate to raise the issue now.

She said politicians had gambled away trust in the euro zone by repeatedly flouting budget and stability rules without any censure. "This trust can only be restored with a coherent political response," the centre-right chancellor said.

"We have to change the construction of the euro area," Merkel said. "Treaty changes are for me an immediate part of solving the crisis, the political response to a politically-derived confidence crisis," Merkel added.

Merkel repeated that if the euro fails, so would Europe. Decisions needed to be taken quickly now and if treaty changes were too difficult on a European level, they should be addressed on a euro-zone level, she added.

Merkel said the EU summit on Dec. 9 was significant. "In extraordinary times, one has to be prepared to take extraordinary steps," she said.

Some European officials approach the idea of treaty changes with caution because they need to be approved by all 27 countries in what can be a lengthy and unpredictable process.

But Merkel's push for closer integration was welcomed by the German Bundesbank, because it drives the current debate closer to a decision, the bank's president Jens Weidmann said in a speech earlier in the day at the same conference.

Weidmann, who is also a member of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, rejected once again calls by market players and some governments to turn the ECB into a lender of last resort for debt-strained euro zone states.

Merkel backed Weidmann and said the unlimited firepower of the ECB would not solve the crisis as in the end it would be the euro zone member states who had to prop up the ECB if the burden on its balance sheet became to heavy.