BERLIN, May 29 For German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, who often pulls her rhetorical punches, her weekend
message signalling a shift in the post-war order was
uncharacteristically blunt.
But growing frustration with U.S. President Donald Trump, a
determination to reform Europe with France's incoming leader and
political considerations closer to home convinced Merkel to take
a stand, senior German and European officials said.
Speaking in a packed beer tent in Munich on Sunday, after a
Group of Seven summit in Sicily and a NATO meeting in Brussels -
both dominated by tensions with Trump - Merkel spoke with
surprising frankness.
"The times when we could fully count on others are over to a
certain extent. I have experienced this in the last few days,"
Merkel said.
"We Europeans must really take our destiny into our own
hands, of course in friendship with the United States, in
friendship with Great Britain, with other neighbours wherever
possible, also with Russia," she continued.
"But we must know that we need to fight for our future
ourselves, as Europeans, for our destiny."
The fact that Merkel reiterated many of her points on Monday
showed it was no accident.
Below are some of the factors which may have prompted Merkel
to make her remarks. They are based on conversations with German
and European officials, who declined to be named.
LOOMING ELECTION
Merkel's conservatives have built up a comfortable
double-digit lead over their main rivals, the Social Democrats
(SPD), in opinion polls ahead of a German election on Sept. 24.
But there are increasing signs that her opponents could be
tempted to run an anti-Trump campaign that paints Merkel as
being too soft on the president.
The SPD have made clear they will resist pressure from Trump
for Germany to ramp up defence spending, another issue that
resonates well with German voters. Merkel has supported higher
spending despite the political risks.
By making clear that Germany may have to distance itself
from Trump, she is protecting her domestic flank and reframing
the defence spending issue: no longer is it about fulfilling
Trump's wishes, but about building a European defence capacity
independent of the United States.
Merkel hosts a G20 summit in Hamburg in early July. Until
now, her approach has been to try to shepherd the Trump
administration towards a consensus on major issues like free
trade, climate change and migration.
But the G7 summit showed that this strategy may not work.
By shifting rhetoric now, she is effectively acknowledging
that she can't guarantee a positive outcome in Hamburg, and by
singling out America, reduces the risk of being blamed for a G20
failure two months before the German vote.
MACRON
Merkel would not have made her remarks before Emmanuel
Macron's victory in the French election earlier this month,
German officials said.
A like-minded pro-European and multilateralist, Macron gives
Merkel a reliable partner with whom she can move forward in
Europe on issues like defence and security cooperation,
migration and euro zone reform.
German officials described the dynamic between the two at
the G7 summit as excellent.
Merkel is also signalling to conservatives in her party who
are deeply sceptical about some of Macron's bolder ideas for the
euro zone that they must be prepared to compromise.
"She is using the Trump moment to articulate a more
pro-European policy," one German official said. "She is testing
the waters for a more forthcoming policy towards France."
Her message was also directed at Britain. Berlin fears the
British government still has unrealistic expectations about
Brexit.
FRUSTRATION WITH TRUMP
Merkel's message in Munich was the product of rising
frustration with Trump, whose first visit to Europe was deeply
disturbing to the Germans, according to several officials.
The frustrations began in Brussels when Trump renewed his
attack on Germany's trade surplus and car exports in a private
meeting with EU officials.
They grew at NATO when Trump repeated statements about
members of the alliance owing vast amounts of money. His failure
to voice clear support for NATO's mutual defence doctrine,
Article 5, and to evoke Russia as NATO's prime threat also irked
Berlin and other allies.
At the G7 summit, the six other nations were at odds with
Trump on climate change and migration. Beyond policy issues, his
shoving of the Montenegrin prime minister and macho handshakes
with Macron deepened the scepticism.
"Trump may have listened, but what the trip showed is that
he may not be capable of learning," a second German official
said.
Merkel described the climate discussion in Sicily as "very
dissatisfying".
Trump's refusal to give allies any indication of whether he
would stay in the Paris climate agreement left a bad taste.
As he left Sicily, he sent a tweet saying he would make a
decision on the Paris accord this week.
Merkel's speech in Munich could be seen as a reminder to
Trump that the decision will have real implications for his
relationship with Berlin and other partners, officials said.
