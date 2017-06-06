BERLIN, June 6 The European Union would be best
to wait until after a Sept. 24 election in Germany before taking
up trade talks with the United States again, German Chancellor
Angela Merkel said on Tuesday.
"There are very positive comments from the U.S. side, from
U.S. Commerce Minister (Wilbur) Ross. The European Commission is
being a bit guarded at the moment mainly because they want to
finish (a trade deal) with Japan," Merkel told a Chambers of
Commerce in Greifswald.
"It will depend a lot on the member states, whether we want
to push for this again and I would honestly wait until after the
German election because a new German government must vote
clearly for it," she said.
(Reporting by Paul Carrel; Writing by Madeline Chambers)