BERLIN Jan 29 Germany's metal and electrical
industry could grow by up to 3 percent in 2014 after two years
of stagnation, the president of metal employers' association
Gesamtmetall said on Wednesday.
Rainer Dulger said expectations that global economic growth
would accelerate, euro zone gross domestic product (GDP) would
expand slightly and domestic investment in machines and
equipment would rise this year were good signs for sector.
"You should be careful with forecasts but if that all goes
to plan, real growth in Germany's metal and electrical industry
is possible again this year," he told reporters in Berlin.
But Dulger added that order intake and production remained
below levels achieved before the financial crisis hit in 2008.
Production in the sector rose by just a few tenths of one
percent last year after falling by 0.1 percent in 2012, he said.
The sector, which employs around 3.7 million people, is a
key part of the German economy and includes carmakers such as
Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW.
