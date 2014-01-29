BERLIN Jan 29 Germany's metal and electrical industry could grow by up to 3 percent in 2014 after two years of stagnation, the president of metal employers' association Gesamtmetall said on Wednesday.

Rainer Dulger said expectations that global economic growth would accelerate, euro zone gross domestic product (GDP) would expand slightly and domestic investment in machines and equipment would rise this year were good signs for sector.

"You should be careful with forecasts but if that all goes to plan, real growth in Germany's metal and electrical industry is possible again this year," he told reporters in Berlin.

But Dulger added that order intake and production remained below levels achieved before the financial crisis hit in 2008.

Production in the sector rose by just a few tenths of one percent last year after falling by 0.1 percent in 2012, he said.

The sector, which employs around 3.7 million people, is a key part of the German economy and includes carmakers such as Volkswagen, Daimler and BMW. (Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Michelle Martin, editing by David Evans)