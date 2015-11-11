Nov 11 Microsoft Corp said on Wednesday it was opening data centers in Germany, partnering with Deutsche Telekom AG, to offer European users cloud data storage.

The services are expected to be available in the second half of 2016 for customers in the European Union and countries that are members of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

Microsoft's cloud offerings, including Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics CRM Online, will be delivered from two new datacenter regions in Magdeburg and Frankfurt. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)