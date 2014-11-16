FRANKFURT Nov 16 Thomas Middelhoff, the former
chief executive of defunct German retail group Arcandor, will
appeal against a three year prison sentence, his lawyer told
Reuters on Sunday, confirming a report by German weekly Bild am
Sonntag.
Middelhoff, once one of Germany's most prominent and
respected business leaders, was found guilty on 27 counts of
embezzlement and three counts of tax evasion by a state court on
Friday.
Middelhoff's conviction and jailing attracted widespread
media attention as he has been depicted as a symbol of executive
greed in a country where the pay gap between workers and
managers has widened dramatically in recent years.
The 61-year-old was ordered to be taken straight to jail --
an unusual decision -- because the judge ruled there was a risk
he might try to flee to France, where he has a residence.
"I undertake all efforts to get Middelhoff out of custody,"
Middelhoff's lawyer Winfried Holtermueller told Reuters.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Mark Potter)