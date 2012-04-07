BERLIN, April 7 Far fewer workers from eastern
Europe than expected have moved to Germany since its labour
market was opened to former communist states almost a year ago,
the head of Germany's labour office said on Saturday.
Europe's biggest economy was braced for a sharp rise in the
number of migrants when it lifted labour market restrictions
last year, but the need to learn German, and Germany's later
opening to migrants than other EU states, have dampened foreign
workers' desire to move here.
"As a result of the freedom of movement for workers, some
63,000 people from these countries have come to Germany to
work," Frank-Juergen Weise, head of Germany's Labour Office,
told the Rheinische Post newspaper.
A year ago, his office expected some 140,000 migrant workers
annually.
Weise said Britain and Ireland had opened their labour
markets earlier than Germany, so many workers had already
established themselves there. In addition, many found it easier
to learn English than German.
After a seven-year exemption to EU rules on the free
movement of workers from ex-communist states that joined the
bloc in 2004, Germany opened its labour market to countries
including Poland, Hungary and Baltic states in May last year.
It looked an attractive destination as its unemployment rate
keeps hitting record lows and is way below the rates of most
other EU nations. It has seen an influx of workers from
crisis-hit southern euro zone states in recent months.
Some 67 percent of those who have migrated from eastern
Europe are from Poland, about 13 percent from Hungary and 7
percent from the Czech Republic, Weise said.
Sectors popular among migrant workers include construction
and manufacturing, he added.
