BERLIN Oct 8 Six German Tornado fighter jets
based in Turkey are ready to resume service in the fight against
Islamic State after a technical problem was fixed, a Defence
Ministry spokesman said on Saturday.
The six jets are being used for surveillance flights out of
Incirlik air base in Turkey near the Syrian border.
Germany grounded half of its ageing Tornado fighter jets on
Thursday after discovering loose screws that could not be
properly tightened in some key cockpit equipment.
Tornados based in Germany would have the technical problem
fixed early next week, the ministry spokesman said.
