BERLIN Aug 15 Germany is to retake full
ownership of military maintenance business HIL because of
competition concerns over its ownership structure and the 400
million euros ($493 million) of contracts it awards every year.
The government will raise its stake to 100 percent from 49
percent, a defence ministry spokesman said on Wednesday. He also
noted that because of their large volume the contracts "have to
be put out to tender internationally and not just nationally".
German defence group Rheinmetall and unlisted
peers Diehl and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann each hold 17 percent of
HIL (Heeresinstandsetzungslogistik).
The company was founded seven years ago to cut costs for
maintenance and repairs of tanks, military vehicles and weapons.
Financial Times Deutschland reported the government aimed to
reverse HIL's privatisation because of changes to European Union
rules on defence contracts.
Shares in Rheinmetall -- which said it did not expect any
impact from the move -- were down 3.5 percent to 36.60 euros by
1240 GMT.
($1 = 0.8116 euro)
