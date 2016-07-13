BERLIN, July 13 Germany and France want to forge
closer defence cooperation in the European Union following the
departure of Britain, which has "paralysed" such initiatives in
the past, German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on
Wednesday.
Presenting a report on German security policy, von der Leyen
said Germany and France would lead talks with other countries to
assess their appetite for common projects and with the long-term
aim of moving toward a common security and defence union.
"I can tell you from experience that in the past Britain has
said it will not do these things," she told a news conference.
"This paralysed the European Union on the issues of foreign
and security policy. This cannot mean that the rest of Europe
remains inactive, but rather we need to move forward on these
big issues."
Britain, where sentiment against ceding sovereignty to
EU-wide authorities was always strong, voted in a referendum on
June 23 to leave the bloc after 43 years of membership.
Von der Leyen suggested the construction of a European
"civilian-military headquarters", from which EU missions could
be deployed, as well as a European medical force.
In the report on security policy, the government said:
"Germany's security environment has become even more complex,
volatile, dynamic and thus increasingly unpredictable".
The government highlighted the threat posed by Russia, which
it said was "openly calling the European peace order into
question" with a willingness to use force to advance its
interests and to redraw borders in Crimea and eastern Ukraine.
"This has far-reaching implications for security in Europe
and thus for the security of Germany," it said, stressing the
need for "increased resilience" in defence policy while
cooperating with Russia on common interests.
"Without a fundamental change in policy, Russia will
constitute a challenge to the security of our continent in the
foreseeable future."
