BERLIN Oct 6 A senior German government source
said on Monday a decision over whether to continue to develop
the MEADS missile defence system, or modernise the existing
Patriot system, could come in 2015, once technical and legal
questions have been clarified.
The United States, Italy and Germany spent about $3.4
billion to develop MEADS over the past decade as a successor to
the Patriot missile defence system, but Washington decided in
2012 to withdraw after the development program, citing budget
cuts.
In a report on nine key German defence projects by KPMG that
was made available to Reuters earlier on Monday, the authors had
said there was a risk that making a decision now could lead to
the chosen system costing more than expected and underdelivering
on what it is expected to do.
The source added Germany needed to decide which core
military and defence technologies to retain in Germany, but said
Berlin would invest large sums in keeping sensor and
crypto-technology in the country.
(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Alexandra Hudson;
Editing by Victoria Bryan)