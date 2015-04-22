BERLIN, April 22 German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday an assault rifle, that tests suggest does not shoot straight in warm temperatures, will not be used in the future, after weeks of controversy about the weapon in use since the 1990s.

The G36 assault rifle has been the focus of a parliamentary inquiry - and jokes by TV talk show hosts - amid reports that it is inaccurate when temperatures rise above 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) or when it heats up through constant firing.

Von der Leyen commissioned a Bundeswehr report, obtained by Reuters, that concluded: "A targeted, precise engagement of the opponent is not reliably possible in demanding battle situations."

The company that makes the rifle, Heckler & Koch (IPO-HIK.L), has rejected accusations of poor accuracy and says the weapon is fully operational.

Der Spiegel news magazine said the rifle's accuracy can deviate, under higher temperatures, by up to six meters at targets 500 meters away. The German military has spent 180 million euros on 178,000 rifles over the last two decades.

"This weapon, the way it is now constructed, has no future in the German armed forces," von der Leyen said on Thursday after a meeting with a parliament defence committee meeting looking into the rifle's accuracy.

She left unanswered whether a modified version of the rifle could be acceptable. German soldiers on deployment and the elite special commandos would get replacement rifles as quickly as possible, she said.

German soldiers deployed in Afghanistan as well as on other missions, such as the Horn of Africa, have used the rifle.

Germany's first female defence minister, von der Leyen is a leader in Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats and tipped as her possible successor. Her predecessor Thomas de Maiziere, who is now interior minister and another possible heir to Merkel, has also come under scrutiny over the G36.

Members of the opposition Left and Greens in parliament want to question de Maiziere as well as his predecessor Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg about the assault rifle and how long officials had known that it was inaccurate.

The Left party's defence expert, Jan van Aken, said there were indications the defence ministry had been aware of the problem since 2010. Anton Hofreiter of the Greens said the defence ministry had been trying to cover it up for years. (Additional reporting by Sabine Siebold; Editing by Stephen Brown and Ralph Boulton)