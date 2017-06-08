BERLIN, June 8 Luerssen, ThyssenKrupp
and German Naval Yards have agreed to bid jointly for a German
navy warship contract after competition authorities struck down
an earlier bid, an industry source said.
The contract had originally been worth 1.5 billion
euros($1.68 billion) but it is unclear how much the government
will ultimately pay.
The contract for five corvettes, which had been due to be
awarded without tender to a consortium of ThyssenKrupp and
Luerssen, was struck down by the German cartel office after
German Naval Yards complained.
Under the deal, which must still be approved by the cartel
office, German Naval Yards would win work worth 15 percent of
total revenues from the contract. The German parliament's budget
committee will decide on the contract on June 21, the source
said.
The German Defence Ministry had previously argued that the
quickest way to meet the navy's urgent military needs in the
Baltic and Mediterranean seas would be to award the contract
without tender.
($1 = 0.8902 euros)
(Reporting By Sabine Siebold, writing by Thomas Escritt;
Editing by Michelle Martin)