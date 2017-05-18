DUESSELDORF May 18 Germany's federal cartel
office upheld on Thursday a complaint brought by German Naval
Yards against an order from the defence ministry for five new
military corvettes valued at over 1.5 billion euros, after the
ministry skipped an open procurement.
The ministry had argued that the quickest way to meet the
navy's urgent military needs in the Baltic and Mediterranean
seas would be to buy more of the ships already produced by a
consortium including Luerssen Werft and ThyseenKrupp.
However, the cartel office agreed with German Naval Yards
that the need for competition took priority, confirming reports
on Wednesday by two German newspapers.
An appeal may be lodged within two weeks.
(Reporting by Anneli Palmen; Writing by Madeline Chambers,
Editing by Thomas Escritt)