ESSEN, Germany Nov 21 Mining equipment
manufacturers in Germany expect sales to decline by a
double-digit percentage next year as mining companies cut costs,
a trade group said on Thursday.
"We have reached the peak of the cycle," said Paul
Rheinlaender, chief of the mining equipment arm of German
engineering trade group VDMA.
He said job cuts and shortened working hours could not be
ruled out for the sector, which has about 14,900 employees in
Germany.
Mining equipment makers such as Caterpillar, Sandvik
, and Atlas Copco have all seen order
bookings fall this year as lower metal prices force miners to
cut costs, often by delaying expansions and new projects.
VDMA represents a number of small and medium-sized mining
equipment makers in Germany but also major players such as
Caterpillar, ThyssenKrupp or Komatsu.
The sector in Germany has seen sales rise by an average of
about 13 percent a year since 2007, according to VDMA. Exports
account for 93 percent of annual sales, with the main markets
being Australia, Russia, the United States and China.