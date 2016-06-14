BERLIN, June 14 People should be more alert to
the radicalization of friends and family, Germany's interior
minister told the Rheinische Post regional newspaper, days after
a man professing allegiance to militant groups killed 49 people
in the United States.
On Sunday a gunman went on a shooting rampage at an Orlando,
Florida, gay nightclub, and on Monday a Frenchman who pledged
allegiance to Islamic State stabbed a police commander to death
and killed his partner. Recent Islamist attacks in Paris and
Brussels have left many people on edge.
"We now need to prepare both for lone wolf attacks and for
mixed attacks like in Paris and internationally coordinated
terror attacks - and no longer just for one of these scenarios,"
German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere told the newspaper
in an article due to be published on Wednesday.
"But we also need people to be more attentive if members of
their family, neighbours or friends radicalize," he said, adding
that this should be part of Germany's "security architecture"
because such tip-offs to authorities were key to preventing
attacks.
He said the radicalization process often begins in a
person's personal circle.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin)