* European, Asian economies seek secret of Mittelstand
* Mid-size, often family firms withstood crisis, created
jobs
* Economists say model is rigid, has weaknesses
* Other economies should focus on modernising own models
By Sarah Marsh
BERLIN, Nov 14 Philipp Klais, who runs the organ
manufacturer in Bonn that his great-grandfather founded in 1882,
gets requests every week from foreign officials as far away as
Korea to visit his company. This baffles him.
"They want to find the secret to our success," said Klais,
whose organs stand in concert halls and churches from Taiwan to
Argentina, as well as in Germany. "But we don't see any, we just
do what we do, and have been doing for the past 130 years."
Germany's "Mittelstand", the medium-sized and often
family-owned manufacturing firms to which the country owes much
of its exporting prowess, has become the envy of political and
business leaders all over the world and they are keen to emulate
it.
"Other countries wouldn't be in as much of a crisis if they
had a stronger Mittelstand," said German Deputy Economy Minister
Ernst Burgbacher, exuding pride in a sector that accounts for
half of national output and has helped Germany to weather the
global financial and euro zone crises.
But the Mittelstand, with roots in the disparate statelets
of mediaeval Germany and sustained by a conservative, small-town
culture, is a model that cannot be automatically exported to
fundamentally different societies.
French industrialist Louis Gallois, who oversaw a recent
study on boosting competitiveness in France, does not believe in
copying the German model. Gallois described the fashionable
adulation of the Mittelstand as "a passionate fixation" that
ignores its weaknesses.
Others argue that the Mittelstand model is not well suited
to the 21st century. Younger generations are increasingly
reluctant to take over family firms, which may struggle to find
bank funding in an era of more cautious lending.
"Members of the Mittelstand tend to be geographically
immobile, inherit professions and companies from one generation
to the other, follow rather conservative life-style patterns and
usually prefer the status-quo," said Andreas Woergoetter of the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).
Woergoetter and other critical economists note that while
Germany has long improved the products it already manufactures,
it is not as skilled at "radical innovation". It is not at the
forefront of the digital revolution, financial innovation or
luxury good creation, and has no Google or Apple.
"Rather than thinking outside of the box, the Mittelstand
has always been for enlarging it, making it more cosy and
securing its foundations," said Woergoetter. "They prefer
incremental over radical innovation."
A recent survey by consultancy McKinsey points out that
Germany is still focused on labour-intensive exports. In areas
such as high-tech, it trails European peers France and Britain.
ENVY AND EMULATION
The cautious and industrious Mittelstand business model
embodies Germany itself and offers an alternative to the
short-term, debt-fuelled growth perceived to have led to the
financial and euro zone crises. It is a modern fable of the
tortoise who outran the hare.
Mittelstand companies are generally defined as those with up
to 500 employees and 50 million euros in annual revenue,
although larger firms also consider themselves part of the
sector.
The main difference between a Mittelstand company and others
is that the manager is often also the owner, according to the
BVMW lobby for the Mittelstand. "The owner must vouch for the
firm with home and hearth," it says.
Because those who run Mittelstand firms are often focused on
passing them on to future generations, they tend to favour
long-term goals over short-term dividends.
Klais noted proudly that his firm has been the same size
since 1896. Like many Mittelstand managers who fear rapid
expansion may jeopardise their business, he is not aiming for
growth and has avoided shifting work to sub-contractors to
improve profits.
"I don't want to grow, why should we?" he asked. "It's a
small market and we would rather participate in the most
interesting projects than build more."
While European peers were racking up debt, the Mittelstand
built up its own equity. According to the BVR association of
cooperative banks, the Mittelstand's overall equity ratio - the
proportion of share capital used to fund a firm's assets - rose
from 3.8 percent in 2001 to 22.6 percent in 2011. This has
produced less spectacular but more secure profit growth.
"The Mittelstand has been more cautious in its financing and
therefore suffered a couple percentage points of profitability
in the boom times compared to more leveraged firms," said Armin
Schmiedeberg, a partner at management consultants Bain &
Company. "But this has given them much more financial stability,
particularly in the crisis."
This long-term and sometimes paternalistic attitude, and a
reluctance to lose skilled workers, meant Mittelstand firms
avoided laying off staff when exports slumped during the 2008-09
crisis. Instead they made use of a government scheme subsidising
shorter working hours to weather the storm.
A preference for consensus in labour relations allowed the
Mittelstand to curb wage costs which, along with government
reforms, helped it to keep and create jobs. The BVMW Mittelstand
lobby reckons 1.8 million were created between 2005 and 2011.
The Mittelstand's focus on manufacturing also seems to have
paid off, as producing goods is now back in fashion, with
service economies such as Britain's looking to re-balance.
Business consultant Hermann Simon, who coined the term
"hidden champion" for mid-sized firms that have become world
leaders, said 48 percent of them come from Germany. Some
register more patents a year than entire European countries.
A dogged focus on innovation, quality and impeccable
after-sales services has made the "Made in Germany" brand
renowned, compensating for high labour costs and helping the
country to remain one of the world's top exporters.
Germany is the world's third largest exporter of goods
behind much bigger China and United States, although it held the
top spot as recently as four years ago.
Some believe the Mittelstand shows how manufacturers in the
developed world can compete with rivals in low-cost emerging
economies. "We are inspired by German companies and their
ability to take products that could be banal and to make
something innovative of them," said Alexandre Montay of a French
lobby group for medium-sized firms.
Manfred Bogdahn, for example, invented the retractable dog
leash 40 years ago. His firm still makes them in Germany, has 70
percent of the world market, and he is excited about the next
generation of leashes to hit the market.
Another factor in the Mittelstand's success is the "dual"
vocational scheme, which combines theoretical and practical
training for young workers. Closer links between regional
education bodies and firms means these schemes are designed
according to companies' needs - one reason, economists say, for
Germany's low rate of youth unemployment.
Andreas Pieper of the Federal Institute for Vocational
Education says other countries are asking ever more questions
about how Germany has kept youth unemployment at 8 percent when
the EU average stands above 20 percent.
A VERY GERMAN AFFAIR
Yet many experts believe other countries cannot simply copy
the Mittelstand model, which arose from centuries of unique
economic and political developments.
"Germany itself does not know how to duplicate this model
within its own borders," writer Jacqueline Henard said in her
recent study "Germany, a model, but for whom?". In it she argues
that the country has failed to repeat the Mittelstand's success
in its struggling former communist eastern states.
She concluded that each economy should focus on reforming
its own business model - just as Germany did.
Olga Vaulina, who organised a visit this year of Russian
regional officials to Mittelstand firms, said most agreed the
factor lacking in Russia after decades of communism was
entrepreneurial spirit - something that is not easy to copy or
impose.
The Mittelstand traces its roots to the Middle Ages, when
the country that is now Germany was divided into hundreds of
states. Competition between them created a number of industrial
regions with their own educational institutions, banks and
political administrations. This is very different from the
centralised economies such as in France.
World War Two cemented the Mittelstand's importance, as big
corporations were tainted by their association with the Nazis
and often based in big cities destroyed by allied bombing.
The Mittelstand had to export early on, given that some
German states were smaller than two football fields. Nowadays
firms receive state aid to identify and enter markets, and have
multilingual staff, said business consultant Simon.
Germany's more decentralised system has fostered close links
between the Mittelstand and politics. Ministers invite
mid-market firms on foreign trade delegations and take them into
account when formulating policy.
By contrast, French politicians did not even have a name for
the Mittelstand until 2008. "When there was no word for this
category of companies, it was like it didn't exist, and so there
were no policies promoting it either," says lobbyist Montay.
In the end, France came up with a more cumbersome term for
medium-sized firms: "entreprises de taille intermediaire".
CHALLENGES
An Asian official, who was studying the Mittelstand but
asked not to be named, said the model was problematic for
emerging economies because it developed too slowly.
"Germans like things to stay the same," he said. "If an
economy is developing and looking at resolving its unemployment
problem it looks for big investments, quickly, in order to
employ lots of people," said the official.
The Mittelstand has had no trouble securing financing
through the global and European crises. But that could change in
the longer-term.
International "Basel III" rules designed to protect lenders
from failure will make financing tougher for family-owned
companies that traditionally rely on bank credit, according to
Germany's BDI industry association.
More firms are turning to bond markets for funds that would
not mean relinquishing family control.
While the Mittelstand is going strong now, younger Germans
may not want to be stuck in the provinces making the same
products as their parents and grandparents.
Doubts also remain over whether the next generation of
owner-managers - whose numbers seem sure to dwindle due to
Germany's falling birth rate - will be any good at running the
family business, simply by virtue of their genes.
Deputy Economy Minister Burgbacher said demography was a big
problem: "We have had a lot of Mittelstand firms where there are
no children or they don't want to take over."
Berlin has introduced incentives such as lowering
inheritance tax on firms to encourage younger generations to
stay put. Companies are making their job offers ever more
attractive to recruit skilled workers.
Organ maker Klais remains optimistic about managing the
challenges ahead while preserving traditions. He hoped his
children would learn to love the instruments by playing in the
workshop, but if not, he would train someone else up.
"At the end of the day, the important thing is to prepare
someone for this job," he said. "It doesn't matter so much if it
is in the hands of family or not, I would just like to see it in
careful, caring hands."