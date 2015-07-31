* Mittelstand bosses invest and innovate less with age-KfW
* 41 percent of old owners can't find apt successors -DIHK
* Germany risks becoming "sick man of Europe" again-expert
By Michelle Martin
BERLIN, July 31 The small- and medium-sized,
often family-owned companies that form the bedrock of the German
economy are facing a corrosive problem that could undermine
their future viability: too many ageing owners without heirs and
averse to investment.
Elderly entrepreneurs unable or unwilling to pass the reins
to the next generation could be putting in jeopardy the fate of
some of the roughly 3.6 million firms that make up Germany's
world-famous Mittelstand.
Even the economy ministry in Berlin is worried enough to
have devised an action plan for the "Future of the Mittelstand",
to address key challenges like generational succession and the
need to boost innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.
Around a third of Mittelstand owners are 55 or older and
this age group is growing four times faster among the sector's
bosses than in the general population, a survey by state
development bank KfW found.
The number of greying managers seeking to hand over their
businesses has climbed to a record high, but there are fewer
entrepreneurs interested in taking over a company than ever
before, according to Germany's Chambers of Commerce (DIHK).
The resulting uncertainty discourages investment and KfW
found older bosses still at the helm generally pour in less
money and bring out fewer innovations than younger peers.
This risks starving the country's smaller businesses of the
innovative drive that underpinned post-war growth in Europe's
largest economy.
KfW said weaker investment and lacking innovation by old
owners could hit firms' productivity, competitiveness and value
as well as jeopardise jobs in the Mittelstand, which provides
around 60 percent of the country's employment.
Alexander Schumann, head of the DIHK's Mittelstand
department, said Germany's private sector was investing 60
billion euros ($66 billion) too little every year compared with
other industrialised nations.
Companies in sectors from manufacturing to services are
already losing market share and Germany could struggle to remain
world market leader in some areas, with China and even Estonia
among those providing a major challenge due to their focus on
digitalisation, said an industry source who could not be named.
Almost two-thirds of Mittelstand managers agree their sector
still tends to neglect digitalisation and the majority are
holding back on trends like "big data" and cloud computing, a
recent Commerzbank survey found.
OLDER, NOT BOLDER
Peter Englisch, a family business expert at consulting firm
EY, said many older managers often underestimate the growing
importance of social media, the Internet, big data and
multichannel sales and that, along with weaker investment, means
they risk losing out to competition from Asia and North America.
If Germany is not careful, he warned, it risks again
becoming the "sick man of Europe", a label it earned in the late
1990s and early 2000s as it struggled with reunification costs.
Englisch said retirement-age bosses, conscious of their
looming exits, often did not want to take on risk with long-term
projects. "This often hinders the ability of a family firm led
by an older generation to ... fundamentally adapt the current
business model to a constantly changing business environment."
That's a scenario with which Julia Schnitzler, head of
filter-manufacturing firm Strassburger Filter, is familiar.
When she took over the family firm in 2003 it was in dire
need of more modern machines, a new production facility and
extra staff, let alone new products and markets because her
63-year-old father had let investment grind to a halt.
"At that age you lack perspective and you have a limited
horizon, so you wonder why you should keep developing your firm
and if you haven't sorted out a successor, you wonder: Who's
even going to take this on anyway? So clearly you don't invest
in those circumstances," Schnitzler said.
That's a worry given most older managers are not even
preparing for succession. Around three-quarters do not have at
hand the documents needed for a seamless succession, like power
of attorney, according to the DIHK.
For firms that do find younger successors, there is hope.
Schnitzler, for example, realised Strassburger Filter needed
to expand beyond its established markets to survive, so she
optimised filtration systems for human blood plasma and chemical
uses and found new clients in Brazil.
But 41 percent of senior Mittelstand bosses are unable to
find a suitable successor, according to the DIHK.
A recent survey by EY showed around 46,000 Mittelstand firms
that need to arrange their succession in the next 10 years have
yet to find a solution, putting 1.5 million jobs in danger.
The issue is likely to get more acute because by 2030,
almost half of people living in Germany are expected to be 50 or
older.
($1 = 0.9071 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes)