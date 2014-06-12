PARIS, June 12 France's top competition
regulator Bruno Lasserre said on Thursday that he believed the
European Commission will approve a pending deal for Telefonica
to buy smaller rival KPN in Germany.
Europe's telecom sector is eagerly waiting for the EU
decision, which is expected by July 10, because the policy it
sets is seen by executives and investors as potentially spurring
further consolidation in the region.
"I am making the bet that the commission will give the green
light to consolidation in Germany with remedies," said Lasserre
at a telecoms conference held by newspaper Les Echos.
Lasserre added that the remedies being weighed would aim to
protect competition by requiring Telefonica to reserve capacity
on its network for virtual network operators.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic; editing by
Blaise Robinson)