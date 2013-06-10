BRIEF-Enablence Technologies announces additional financings
* Enablence Technologies Inc - announces its intention to complete additional financings for approximately $6 million
BERLIN, June 10 The effects of global monetary policy are causing huge problems, German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Monday.
Ultra-loose monetary policy around the world has triggered concerns about excessive liquidity and how such policy positions will be unwound, Schaeuble said at a book launch in Berlin.
"At the moment we are having huge problems with the consequences of global monetary policy," he said.
* Dollar index dragged back down after popping to 3-week high
TOKYO, April 6 Japan's Nikkei share average fell to the lowest level since mid-January in early trade on Thursday as weak Wall Street performances soured sentiment, while a stronger yen pressured the overall market.