BERLIN, March 3 Mongolian airlines want to
intensify cooperation with German flag carrier Lufthansa
, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday after talks
with Mongolian President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj that also touched
on a commodities partnership.
At a joint news conference, Merkel said the two leaders had
discussed the interest from Mongolian airlines in forging closer
ties with Lufthansa.
"In Germany the government doesn't do that, the companies
have to do it. We want to talk to Lufthansa to call their
attention to the potential cooperation and maybe there can be an
intensification of the cooperation between Lufthansa and
Mongolian airlines," said Merkel.
Lufthansa was not immediately available for comment.
Merkel also emphasised Germany's interest in pursuing a
commodities agreement signed in 2011 when she visited the
Central Asian country.
Mongolia, which has Russia and China as its neighbours, has
large quantities of natural resources including copper, gold,
silver and uranium deposits. It also has big reserves of rare
earths which the high-tech industry needs to make products.
Merkel outlined the difficulties involved in getting
start-up financing for infrastructure and mining projects, and
the need for infrastructure expansion in Mongolia.
"Thirdly, Mongolia has big neighbours who have their own
ideas about infrastructure," said Merkel, pointing mainly to
Russia and the need to discuss with Moscow ways to make
exporting materials from Mongolia to Europe easier.
"I don't think that things are hopeless," said Merkel.
(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Mark Heinrich)