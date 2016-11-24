(Corrects to show federal government owns motorway network)
BERLIN Nov 24 The German Finance Ministry's
controversial idea to sell a stake of just under 50 percent in a
planned organisation to manage the country's motorways to enable
more efficient infrastructure development has been shelved, a
newspaper reported on Thursday.
Sueddeutsche Zeitung said German Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Transport
Minister Alexander Dobrindt had ended a dispute over the issue
on Wednesday.
They agreed that it should be laid out in the constitution
that a planned organisation to manage the motorway network will
belong to the state in its entirety, the report said.
Spokespersons for the three ministers were not immediately
available for comment.
The federal government owns the motorway network, which is
famous for having no speed limits along thousands of its
kilometres, while the country's 16 states are responsible for
managing it and dealing with day-to-day operational issues on
behalf of the government.
Magazine Der Spiegel had reported earlier this month that
Schaeuble was studying selling off all but a tiny fraction of
the latter share, leaving Berlin with a controlling
stake.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)