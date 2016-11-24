(Recasts with comment from Transport Ministry, adds details)

BERLIN Nov 24 German ministers have agreed that Germany's motorway network will be managed entirely by the state in future, the Transport Ministry said on Thursday, after a magazine reported last month that the finance ministry had proposed a partial privatisation.

Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel and Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt have agreed that the constitution should stipulate that a planned organisation to manage the motorway network will belong to the state in its entirety, the Transport Ministry said.

Both the Finance Ministry and Economy Ministry also confirmed the agreement.

Magazine Der Spiegel reported earlier this month that the Finance Ministry was considering selling a stake of just under 50 percent in the planned organisation to manage the motorway network to allow it to develop the network's infrastructure more efficiently.

The federal government owns the motorway network, which is famous for having no speed limits along thousands of its kilometres, while the country's 16 states are responsible for managing it and dealing with day-to-day operational issues on behalf of the government. (Reporting by Michelle Martin, Gernot Heller and Matthias Sobolewski; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)