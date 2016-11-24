(Recasts with comment from Transport Ministry, adds details)
BERLIN Nov 24 German ministers have agreed that
Germany's motorway network will be managed entirely by the state
in future, the Transport Ministry said on Thursday, after a
magazine reported last month that the finance ministry had
proposed a partial privatisation.
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, Economy Minister Sigmar
Gabriel and Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt have agreed
that the constitution should stipulate that a planned
organisation to manage the motorway network will belong to the
state in its entirety, the Transport Ministry said.
Both the Finance Ministry and Economy Ministry also
confirmed the agreement.
Magazine Der Spiegel reported earlier this month that the
Finance Ministry was considering selling a stake of just under
50 percent in the planned organisation to manage the motorway
network to allow it to develop the network's infrastructure more
efficiently.
The federal government owns the motorway network, which is
famous for having no speed limits along thousands of its
kilometres, while the country's 16 states are responsible for
managing it and dealing with day-to-day operational issues on
behalf of the government.
(Reporting by Michelle Martin, Gernot Heller and Matthias
Sobolewski; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)