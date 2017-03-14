BERLIN, March 14 Germany is not expected to introduce a new highway toll for cars until 2020, three years later than expected, the newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Tuesday, citing government documents.

Germany's cabinet in January approved plans to introduce a highway toll for cars registered abroad, with less polluting cars to pay a lower rate.

Handelsblatt said tender documents related to the new system also showed that it could be expanded to buses and motorcycles at some undisclosed future point.

Germany expects to raise 500 million euros ($530 million) a year with the new road tax. ($1 = 0.9421 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Alison Williams)