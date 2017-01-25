BERLIN Jan 25 Germany's cabinet approved plans
on Wednesday to introduce a highway toll for cars after
resolving a dispute with the European Commission that had said
the planned charge would discriminate against foreign drivers.
Under the new plans, Germany will introduce a highway toll
for cars registered abroad with prices linked to environmental
criteria. Cars that pollute less will pay a lower rate. The
maximum annual cost for a foreign vehicle would be 130 euros.
Vehicles registered in Germany will pay the toll but will
get corresponding tax deductions which will decrease for less
environmentally friendly cars.
The toll was championed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservative allies in Bavaria.
German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt said the new
system was a major change because it shifted financing of roads
to the user.
"For domestic drivers, there will be no extra cost. Anyone
who has a particularly environmentally friendly vehicle will pay
a bit less," he said.
The European Commission in Brussels had said the original
plans, approved by the German parliament in 2015, were
discriminatory and therefore violated EU rules. The two sides
settled their differences last month.
The new charge will take effect after Germany's federal
election in September.
Merkel's cabinet also gave the nod to plans for self-driving
cars under which the car manufacturer will be liable for system
failures that result in accidents.
Under the plans, drivers of such cars will be allowed to
take their hands from the wheel to surf the Internet or check
emails and must only take over again if the system tells them
to.
Dobrindt has said he wants to make Germany a leading market
for autonomous cars.
