FRANKFURT May 17 Around five people were
injured when a small regional airliner made an emergency landing
in Munich after smoke was reported in the cockpit and cabin, and
skidded off the runway, according to the airport and police.
The Air Dolomiti twin-turboprop ATR 72 was 10 minutes into
its flight from Munich to Venice when the pilot requested
permission to turn back on account of the smoke, an airport
spokesman said.
The pilot then reported engine problems as the plane,
carrying 58 passengers and four crew, came in to land.
Munich's southern runway was closed for several hours and 20
flights were diverted to other airports.
ATR is a 50-50 joint venture between EADS and
Italy's Finmeccanica.
The Italian-based Air Dolomiti belongs to the German
flagship airline Lufthansa.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)