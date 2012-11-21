BERLIN Nov 21 Germany's Foreign Minister Guido
Westerwelle said on Wednesday he had told the country's
ambassador to NATO to approve Turkey's request for NATO patriot
missiles to be stationed near its border to Syria to help defend
it from attacks.
Only the United States, the Netherlands and Germany have the
appropriate Patriot missile system available.
Speaking in the Bundestag lower house of parliament,
Westerwelle said: "I've told the German ambassador to accept the
request, of course if the necessary conditions are met."
Rejecting the request would be a grave error, he said, with
severe consequences for NATO.
Some German opposition lawmakers had voiced reluctance to
send German patriot missiles to Turkey, fearing Germany could
get drawn into the Syria conflict.
Westerwelle said he believed a Bundestag vote would be
necessary on sending missiles from Germany.