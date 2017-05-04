BERLIN May 4 A consortium including Luerrsen
Werft and Thyssenkrupp has lowered its bid to build
five warships for Germany's Defence Ministry, but will still
exceed the programme's budget of 1.5 billion euros ($1.6
billion), a German magazine reported.
"Our new offer will be around 2 billion euros,"
Wirtschaftwoche magazine reported on Thursday, citing a manager
familiar with the programme. "The first reaction of the military
administration was positive."
The group's initial bid came in at 2.9 billion euros, an
amount rejected by Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen last
month.
The magazine said the shipbuilders secured lower prices from
suppliers to drive down costs, but some technical improvements
and construction of training facilities had also been dropped.
A ThyssenKrupp spokesman declined to comment. Other
companies in the consortium could not immediately be reached.
German lawmakers announced plans in October to buy five new
warships to bolster security in the Baltic Sea and the
Mediterranean. The Defence Ministry requested a bid from the
group without issuing a public tender.
Critics have said the ministry's decision to skip an open
competition could lead to higher costs. They have also
questioned the government's plan to secure parliamentary
approval for the planned purchase as soon as June.
Germany is boosting military spending by nearly 2 billion
euros in 2017 to 37 billion euros, equivalent to about 1.2
percent of gross domestic product, but says it will take time to
reach the NATO target of spending 2 percent of GDP on defence.
($1 = 0.9134 euros)
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Sabine Siebold and Georgina
Prodhan; Editing by Edmund Blair)