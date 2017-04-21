BERLIN, April 21 German Defence Minister Ursula
von der Leyen vowed on Friday to press a consortium led by
Luerssen Werft of Bremen for a "fair contract" for five new
warships, saying the group's initial bid was too high.
"My goal is to get the contract started in this legislative
period, but we want a good contact, we want a fair contract and
above all a realistic one," von der Leyen told reporters on
Friday. "We are working hard on that now."
Asked if there was any chance the consortium's reported
initial bid of 2.9 billion would be accepted, von der Leyen
said, "I can state clearly that that number will not stand."
Defence industry sources said last week the German
government had rejected the initial bid from the consortium
before it exceeded the budget target of 1.5 billion euros ($1.59
billion).
The Handelsblatt newspaper reported this week that the bid
came in at 2.9 billion euros, nearly twice the expected amount.
German lawmakers first announced plans in October buy five
more of the warships to bolster security in the Baltic Sea and
the Mediterranean.
Critics have warned that the ministry's decision to skip an
open competition could lead to higher costs. They also question
the government's plan to secure parliamentary approval for the
planned purchase as soon as June.
Germany is boosting military spending by nearly 2 billion
euros in 2017 to 37 billion euros, or around 1.2 percent of
gross domestic product, but says it will take time to reach the
NATO target of spending 2 percent of GDP on defence.
(Reporting by Reuters TV and Sabine Siebold; Writing by Andrea
Shalal; editing by Ralph Boulton)