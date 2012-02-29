BERLIN The German parliament will choose between two symbolic figures when it elects a new head of state next month - a Nazi-hunter and a former pastor who fought East Germany's communist regime.

The Nazi-hunter, Beate Klarsfeld, 73, said on Wednesday she was a worthy opponent of former East German Protestant pastor Joachim Gauck, although he is virtually certain to become Germany's next president.

They are currently the only candidates for the largely ceremonial post.

"My motivation was always to fight to improve the devastating image of Germans abroad," Klarsfeld told a news conference in which she presented herself as a "good German".

"At the election, voters will have two symbols to choose from: a man who fought for civil liberties in East Germany, and a woman from West Germany who has spent her life bringing Nazi criminals to justice," Klarsfeld said.

A special assembly made up of MPs and delegates from Germany's 16 regional states elects the president, who has few powers but is expected to act as a moral compass for the nation.

The election follows the sudden resignation of Christian Wulff as president last week amid corruption allegations.

With Gauck enjoying cross party support, Klarsfeld, the nominee of the small far-left Die Linke party, has little chance of winning.

But her anti-Nazi credentials have resonance in a society recently shaken by revelations that a small neo-Nazi cell was behind the murders of 10 people, mostly ethnic Turkish immigrants, over nearly a decade from 2000.

"Klarsfeld did something the authorities didn't do - she revealed Nazis and sparked a discussion about it," said Gesine Loetzsch, joint president of Die Linke.

Klarsfeld made headlines in 1968 when she slapped the then-Chancellor Kurt Georg Kiesinger, a former Nazi party member, in the face during a political conference, shouting "Nazi, Nazi, Nazi".

Klarsfeld, together with her French husband - whose Jewish father perished at Nazi hands - has spent much of her life tracking down former Nazis.

Her most famous arrest was Klaus Barbie, known as the "Butcher of Lyon", who was accused of ordering the execution of thousands of Jews. Barbie, who was in hiding in Bolivia, was extradited to France in 1983 and later given a life sentence.

