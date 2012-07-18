DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 18 German mail order
company Neckermann said it will file for insolvency, after its
private equity owner refused to stump up the cash for a
restructuring, adding to woes in the German retail sector.
The insolvency follows that of drugstore chain Schlecker,
and comes as retailers from Metro to Praktiker
and Puma grapple with lower consumer
spending in Europe as a result of the region's debt crisis.
Neckermann had been in talks with staff representatives
since announcing plans in April to shut down its catalogue
business and sell only via the internet, a move which would have
resulted in almost 1,400 job losses.
It said last week that it did not have the funds to pay
staff the compensation they were seeking for the redundancies.
Wolfgang Thurner, a representative of trade union Verdi on
the Neckermann board, said on Wednesday that Verdi and
Neckermann had been able to reach a compromise but that private
equity owner Sun Capital had not approved the plan.
The collapse of Neckermann, which sells products from
clothes to technology, furniture and homewares, means around
2,000 jobs are at risk.
A spokeswoman for Sun Capital said it had been willing to
provide 25 million euros ($30.5 million) in financing, but that
the plan presented by the management would have needed 60
million euros and that it therefore decided to pull the plug on
its investment.
London-listed property company Segro, which owns
the Neckermann catalogue printing factory in Frankfurt that was
due to be closed under the restructuring, said Neckermann had
paid rent up until the end of July.
It warned however, that it was unlikely to find a new tenant
for the facility in the short-term and could therefore lose out
on the rent from the site from 2013.
Separately, the public prosecutor's office in Stuttgart and
police in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg said on Wednesday they
had searched 22 properties, including houses belonging to
Schlecker family members, as part of an investigation into fraud
and delayed reporting of insolvency at Schlecker.
The Schlecker insolvency administrator said the company was
cooperating and that such investigations were not out of the
ordinary occurrences for collapsed firms.
The failure of the chain has wiped out the fortune of the
Schleckers, once one of Germany's wealthiest families.