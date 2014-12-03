(Clarifies nature of pay rise demanded in second paragraph)
FRANKFURT Dec 3 Germany's main railway union,
the EVG, on Wednesday rejected an offer in their dispute over
negotiating rights from German rail operator Deutsche Bahn
.
The EVG, which is calling for a monthly wage hike of 6
percent for its workers, or a minimum of an extra 150 euros per
month for the lower paid workers, rejected negotiations with
Deutsche Bahn about a new wage structure that would set wage
groups and salary levels for different jobs within the company.
Regina Rusch-Ziemba, EVG's lead negotiator, said the union
expected a "negotiable, material offer" to be put on the table
during negotiations on Dec 12. She said the existing wage system
worked well and there was no need to change it.
GDL, a smaller union which rivals EVG, is demanding the
right to negotiate on behalf of 17,000 train stewards rather
than just train drivers. It also wants a 5 percent pay increase
and a reduction in the working week to 37 hours from 39.
GDL is currently examining Deutsche Bahn's offer and its
leader, Claus Weselsky, is expected to comment on Thursday.
Deutsche Bahn had made the two unions separate wage offers
in November but EVG and GDL said they were basically the same in
terms of their content. Ulrich Weber, a Deutsche Bahn board
member, said the proposal did involve restructuring the wage
structures.
